Community rallies behind beloved Portland chef with brain hemorrhage.

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland community is rallying to support a well-known chef recovering from a brain hemorrhage. The man’s close friends said he’s feeling the love.

Chef Tommy Habetz is the co-owner of Bunk and also Pizza Jerk in Portland, and those who know him said he’s a pillar in the restaurant community.

Matt Brown, a close friend and co-owner of Bunk, said Habetz is popular across the country for his cooking skills.

“A pretty well-known chef on the national scene,” Brown said.

And has been whipping up good eats in the Portland area for more than 20 years.

“He moved here from New York about 25 years ago,” Brown said. “He cooked with people like Mario Batali and Bobby Flay. And my partner Nick Wood, who’s back here, and I convinced him 14 years ago to take off the chef whites to open up a sandwich shop and rock shows.”

Now the community is finding a way to give back to Habetz after an unforeseen medical emergency.

“Last Thursday, Tommy had an event, he basically passed out,” Brown said. “What we know now is he had a hemorrhage in his brain.”

They said Habetz has a long road to recovery ahead.

“First stage of things is making sure his head’s all clear,” Brown said. “Then we’re sort of going to short-term rehabilitation for a couple of months of physical and mental therapy.”

A GoFundMe has been set up to support Habetz’s family.

“Support Tommy while he’s out of work,” Brown said. “He’s got two kids a 15-year-old and an 11-year-old, Hugo and Viv. And his ex-wife Brooke is recovering from her about fifth knee surgery.”

Those closest to him said Habetz is feeling the love flooding in.

“Tommy loves hearing about it everyday,” Brown said. “The support system here is incredible. As well as just the community in Portland, Oregon. His old chef in New York, Mario Batali, sent in a very large donation for the family.”

Knowing an entire community is rooting for him is keeping him in good spirits, he said.

“We go and hang out with him everyday,” Brown said. “He’s doing good. He’s talking. He’s cracking jokes.”

If you’d like to reach out or support in any other way feel free to reach out to MattBrown@bunksandwiches.com.

