Local companies offering safe rides home on NYE

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Many people are gearing up to ring in the New Year Saturday night, but while getting ready for the festivities, make sure to also line up a safe and sober ride home.

Many companies in the Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington area are stepping up to get you home safe.

Gale’s Towing is offering free rides and tows for New Year’s Eve. It’s an annual tradition for them to offer this service. The family-owned company say it’s because they’ve just witnessed too many preventable crashes.

An Oregon law firm is also footing at least part of the bill for some people’s ride home. The D’Amore Law Firm will reimburse up to $50 on a one-way ride. A great gesture, especially since the prices for rideshare services like Uber and Lyft will likely be surging on NYE.

The offer is limited to one per household, and they’re only taking the first 60 submissions. More information can be found here.

TriMet and Portland Streetcar will let you ride for free starting at 8 p.m. on NYW. TriMet says most MAX trains will be operating longer to help people get home. Most lines will run until at least 2 a.m.

C-Tran is offering a similar service on the other side of the Columbia River. All routes will be free starting at 6 p.m. with some of the routes extended. The Vine will run until at least 2 a.m.

According to the National Highway Transportation Safety Agency, from Christmas to New Year’s in 2020, there were 209 drunk driving-related deaths nationwide.

Those deaths are preventable, so do your part and utilize the resources available.

