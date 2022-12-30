Mainly dry weekend, nice night for New Year’s Eve

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - We’re seeing some light drizzle passing over the region Friday evening, and the rain should remain fairly light around the metro area. The precipitation should start to fizzle out around 9 p.m. It’ll be mild and mostly cloudy overnight in the valleys, with temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Your New Year’s Eve forecast looks more dry than wet! Models are just showing shower chances around midday and in the early evening, otherwise it’ll be partly cloudy and dry as you ring in the New Year. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s. New Year’s Day looks totally dry for now, and morning fog and clouds should dissipate for quite a bit of sunshine in the afternoon. We will be slightly cooler, with temperatures in the mid 40s.

Monday will start dry, then showers will move in during the afternoon hours. Models are wanting to keep Tuesday dry, and the rest of the week will feature pretty mild weather with partly cloudy skies and showers from time to time. East wind will kick up a little bit early in the week. Overnight low temperatures shouldn’t get below freezing for the next seven nights, and none of the upcoming systems look like big soakers. Pretty uneventful weather, overall!

It is lightly snowing in the Cascades (as of 3 p.m. Friday), and we could see another inch or two accumulate over the next 24 hours. Snow showers in the mountains will be very light tomorrow.

