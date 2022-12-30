Man charged by 4 law agencies after hours-long pursuit across Oregon

SHERWOOD Ore. (KPTV) – A man was arrested in Sherwood after driving recklessly Thursday in a string of events leading him to be charged by four different law-enforcement agencies.

The Sherwood Police Department says at roughly 9:21 p.m., Oregon State police received multiple reports of a white Mercedes driving recklessly on I-5. After an OSP Trooper conducted a traffic stop and told the driver he was under arrest, the driver told the Trooper “no I’m not” and drove off.

Troopers then followed the driver until calling the pursuit off for safety reasons, Sherwood P.D. said.

Then at 11 a.m., Clackamas County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched after receiving reports of a man wearing yellow pants and pink shoes dancing in the street. Arriving deputies recognized his car as a match for the suspect’s vehicle in OSP’s pursuit. Deputies attempted to contact him, striking an occupied CCSO patrol vehicle.

Two hours later, Tualatin Police Officers were dispatched to Cabela’s on reports of a man with similar clothing running through the store, acting erratic and yelling obscenities. Police on scene recognized the man’s car as the same car from the two earlier incidents in the day. According to officials, the suspect fled the scene at a high rate of speed, crashing into a car and driving away.

At this time, dispatchers with Washington County began receiving multiple 911 calls about a reckless driver in a white Mercedes heading toward Sherwood.

Officers with the Sherwood P.D. attempted to conduct a high-risk traffic stop but the driver ignored the commands, avoiding spike strips on the road by turning around and driving on the wrong side of the highway head-on at several police cars, according to officials.

Because of the danger to the public, law-enforcement agencies eventually shut down SW Pacific Highway near SW Tualatin Sherwood Road.

Eventually, while attempting to turn to avoid another set of spike strips, the car became high-centered on SW Pacific Highway and was quickly boxed in.

Officers arrested Steven J. Denham, 38, of Bothell, Washington.

The Sherwood P.D. said at the time of his arrest, Denham held an active felony warrant out of Washington for Harassing Communication and has cautions for threats to specifically harm law enforcement.

Denham received the following charges:

Oregon State Police:

ORS 811.540 Attempting to Elude a Police Officer (felony)

ORS 811.140 Reckless Driving

ORS 163.195 Reckless Endangering

ORS 162.145 Escape in the Third Degree

Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office:

ORS 811.540 Attempting to Elude a Police Officer (felony)

ORS 811.140 Reckless Driving

ORS 163.195 Reckless Endangering

Tualatin Police Department:

ORS 811.540 Attempting to Elude a Police Officer (felony)

ORS 811.700 Failure to Perform the Duties of a Driver

Sherwood Police Department:

ORS 163.175 Attempted Assault in the First Degree (Five counts)

ORS 163.208 Attempted Assault on a Public Safety Officer (Five counts)

ORS 811.540 Attempting to Elude a Police Officer (Three counts)

ORS 163.195 Reckless Endangering (Five counts)

ORS 811.140 Reckless Driving (Four Counts)

ORS 811.231 Reckless Endangerment of Highway Workers

ORS 813.010 Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants

ORS 811.700 Failure to Perform the Duties of a Driver

ORS 164.345 Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree

The investigation is ongoing and no additional information is expected to be released at this time.

