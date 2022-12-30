Man gets 5 years for string of Portland, Vancouver robberies

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 28-year-old man has been sentenced to five years in prison for a series of robberies in Vancouver, Wash. and Portland, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office announced on Friday.

On Thursday, JJ Ben pled guilty to the string of robberies, the DA’s office said.

In January 2022, Multnomah County authorities were warned by Vancouver police that a suspect in a series of robberies had crossed the state line into Portland, driving a red Jeep Patriot.

The DA’s office did not include any details about the Vancouver robberies in the announcement.

Minutes after Portland police responded to watch for the Jeep, a robbery was reported near Northeast Martin Luther King Boulevard and Northeast Mason Street.

A woman said she was walking to her car when Ben drove up. Concerned for her safety, she quickly entered her car and locked the doors. She said Ben tried to open her driver’s side door, then pointed a gun at her and demanded her purse. Police said they later learned the gun was unloaded.

The woman handed Ben her wallet, which was attached to her phone. Then, using a tracking app, she gave the location to Portland police.

Police found Ben and the red Jeep near North Terry Street and North Kerby Avenue. When they turned on their lights and siren, the Jeep sped away at 50 to 60 miles per hour, police said. However, Ben crashed the Jeep into another vehicle at the intersection of North Lombard Street and North Commercial Avenue.

Ben was arrested and police recovered the woman’s stolen items.

“Mr. Ben’s series of robberies came to a swift end thanks to the quick actions of the victim,” said Deputy District Attorney Eric Palmer.

The DA’s office said Ben will also be serving five concurrent years for his Washington charges.

