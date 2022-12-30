Oregon Humane Society Behavior and Rescue Center opens

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Oregon Humane Society’s new Behavior and Rescue Center welcomed its first group of shelter pets.

The center’s goal is to help animals who have trauma and other behavioral challenges to better prepare them for adoption.

The facility is specifically designed with the mental health of animals in mind, and the cats and dogs receive specialized care from trainers.

The director of training and behavior says they’re already noticing a difference.

“We have a beautiful cat area which is spacious and allows for more freedom of movement for the cats. And we noticed that the ones that were hiding at the main shelter because of the noise and additional things that were happening in those rooms, were coming out into the front of the kennels here and interacting with us much more quickly,” says Tanya Roberts. “And certainly the fearful dogs were at the front of their spaces when we came down here and just really seemed to enjoy this quiet space.”

The facility will also allow OHS to care for more animals who’ve been rescued from natural or man-made disasters.

