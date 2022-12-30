Portland man pinned by fallen tree still recovering

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Portland man is recovering after a tree fell on his home in last week’s winter storm.

Gary Worthington has lived in his SE Portland home for the last 25 years. Last week, he said he was watching the news when he heard something.

“I was watching tv and I heard some big gusts of wind,” said Worthington. “I didn’t move. I didn’t have a chance to because wham! Instantly just like that.”

He says the tree fell on his home and while it narrowly avoided falling directly onto him, it did trap him in his recliner.

“I was sitting there pinned in by the tree in my recliner and I heard somebody yelling,” said Worthington. “I said yeah there is somebody here, help I’m pinned in my chair. They called 911 and they called the fire department. All these vehicles. It’s just really cool that people care.”

SEE ALSO: Woman arrested after pushing 3-year-old onto MAX tracks in NE Portland

A nearby neighbor caught the incident on camera. In the video, neighbors can be seen rushing alongside the house to help. Several people driving by also stopped and got out of their cars to see if they could help.

Not too long after, first responders arrived on the scene. Portland Fire & Rescue says firefighters were able to get inside the home and move the recliner backwards to get Worthington out of his chair. He was able to walk through his garage to the waiting responders to be evaluated.

“I didn’t even know that I’d been hit in my hands and still until after the fire department got me out of the recliner,” said Worthington. “They got me out of it and took me to the hospital. They took care of me, but my foot is swelled up pretty good. You can’t see it, but I got hit in my forehead on both sides. My hands got all kinds of spots on them. I got bandaged up and everything. It was the pine needles and small branches scraping me. It got my leg too and it’s still pretty sore. The top of my foot is all swollen up and it’s getting hard to wear shoes.”

He is currently staying in a motel while he waits for repairs to be made on his home; Worthington says every room but his bedroom was destroyed.

“They’re not going to be able to fix the house, they are going to have to tear it down,” said Worthington. “I said just build me another one just like this, I’m not moving anywhere.”

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.