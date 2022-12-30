PPB looking for truck involved in Reed Neighborhood shooting.

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Portland Police Bureau is attempting to find a truck suspected to be involved in a Reed Neighborhood shooting.

PPB says on Thursday, Dec. 22 at 4:02 p.m., officers from the Central Precinct responded to reports of a shooting in the 5200 block of Southeast 34th Avenue. Police found a 47-year-old man shot multiple times after answering a knock at his home’s front door. PPB says despite the injuries, the man is expected to survive.

During the investigation, police identified and recovered surveillance footage of the suspect’s vehicle, a dark blue 2008 Dodge Ram double cab pick-up with a rolled-up tonneau cover, a white box in the bed, and chrome running boards.

Anyone who knows the location of this vehicle, or has information about it, is asked to e-mail crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov attention ECST, and reference case number 22-338476.

