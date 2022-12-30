Scattered Showers Today, Mostly Dry Weekend Ahead

Good morning! It was a wet night across northwest Oregon and southwest Washington, but most of the rain (and mountain snow) has moved out of the region. Many cities west of the Cascades are under the influence of a mild southerly wind, and temperatures are starting off in the mid to upper 40s. A breezy east wind is still keeping a sliver of the metro area a bit cooler, but southerly winds should take over later this A.M. Spotty showers will be possible at any time today, but the best chance for wet weather will be between the late morning and mid afternoon. Late in the day, conditions will dry out again. Highs should reach the low 50s. Our snow level will be hovering around 4,000-4,500 feet today, but could lower to nearly 3,500 feet this evening. Expect minimal snow accumulation at pass level, and couple inches of new snow up high.

The holiday weekend is still looking more dry than wet. A shower or two could occur well before sunrise Saturday, and a late day shower is possible. Sunday should be completely dry, aside from some foggy morning conditions that could bring patchy drizzle. Highs this weekend will range between the mid to upper 40s.

A cool and breezy east wind returns between Sunday night and Monday morning, which will drop highs into the low 40s for a few days. Overnight lows will also fall into the 30s (but should stay above freezing in inner urban spots). Showers will be around from time to time, but the air won’t be cold enough to support freezing rain or sticking snow.

Enjoy the calmer weather conditions over the next few days, and have a great Friday!

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.