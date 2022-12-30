‘Self-initiated’ police team seize 3 guns, arrest 2 in Portland evening, police say

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A specialized police team sized three guns and arrested two people on Wednesday evening, Portland Police Bureau announced Thursday.

Police said the Focused Intervention Team’s mission is “conducting self-initiated activity to interrupt the cycle of violence.”

At about 5:30 p.m., police with FIT said they stopped a Kia Forte with no license plates near Northeast Sandy Boulevard. Police said they “noticed” a passenger in the car was armed with a handgun.

SEE ALSO: Downed live wires trap woman in Vancouver home for 3 days

They arrested the passenger, 28-year-old Cecil C. Barber of Gresham and seized the gun, a 9mm Glock 17 along with one standard size magazine and one extended magazine. Police said the gun was loaded.

Barber was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and possessing a loaded firearm in public.

Around 7 p.m., FIT officers at Southeast Stark Street said they pulled over a Mercedes Benz without plates. Police said they later found expired plates in the car, which were not being “properly displayed.”

Because the driver did not have a license and was not insured, police towed the car and found a loaded 9mm Glock 17 under the passenger seat, they said. The driver, 25-year-old Devante L. Jackson of Portland was arrested and charged with possessing a firearm as a felon, unlawful possession of a firearm and possessing a loaded firearm in public. He was booked into MCDC.

Shortly before 8 p.m., East Precinct and FIT officers responded to Northeast 122nd Avenue and Northeast Siskiyou Street on a report of someone shot. They found a man in an RV with a gunshot wound to his foot.

SEE ALSO: Woman arrested after pushing 3-year-old onto MAX tracks in NE Portland

Police determined 39-year-old Allen M. Tanner had shot himself in the foot. He was taken to the hospital and cited for shooting a gun in the city. Police said they seized a .223/5.56 caliber AR-15 Bushmaster rifle as evidence.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.