Things to do in Portland for New Year’s Eve
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 8:55 AM PST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – The Rose City has big plans to ring in the new year! FOX 12′s Ayo Elise highlights a few events happening in the Portland area.
Click on the following to learn more:
- Brandi Carlile at Moda Center
- Digable Planets at Crystal Ballroom
- Moorea Masa and the Mood with Swatkins at the Kennedy School
- The 30th Annual Champagne Ball at the Portland Art Museum
- Doug Fir’s New Year’s Eve Dance Party
- Birdie Time Pub
- Ground Kontrol
- Oak Park’s New Year’s Eve Skate Party
