Wheeler drafts letter to Kotek with requests on homelessness, traffic enforcement

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - In a draft letter to Governor-elect Tina Kotek, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt mention several issues they would like the new governor to address.

The draft letter asks Kotek to partner with the City of Portland to declare a “State of Emergency” on the homeless crisis in Oregon. It also asks the Oregon Legislature for direct funding for cities to address homelessness.

The letter also asks Oregon State Police to help increase traffic enforcement within Portland. This comes as the city sees record numbers of traffic deaths.

FOX 12 reached out to OSP for comment on the letter. OSP sent the following statement:

“The Oregon State Police is aware of Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler’s request to Governor Elect Kotek for assistance related to increased traffic enforcement in the City of Portland. We have a history of working with and if possible, supporting the Portland Police Bureau when requests for assistance are made. The Oregon State Police will continue to work with our partners and with Governor Elect Kotek to endeavor to keep people safe.”

The draft letter also laid out proposals for affordable and workforce housing, increased funding for the Department of Public Safety Standards and Training, and pay changes and case caps to help alleviate the public defender shortage.

There are also requests to the Oregon Health Authority and Multnomah County included in the letter.

