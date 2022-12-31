2-alarm fire damages bank in SE Portland
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 8:38 AM PST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Fire & Rescue called for a second alarm to fight a fire at a bank in southeast Portland early Saturday morning.
PF&R said at about 3:15 a.m. Saturday, firefighters responded to the Bank of America at Southeast 37th Avenue and Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard. They found smoke coming from the front door. Once inside, they found multiple hot spots. A second alarm was called to help extinguish the fire.
PF&R said a basement was not affected by the fire. There were no reports of injuries.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
