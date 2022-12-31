2-alarm fire damages bank in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Fire & Rescue called for a second alarm to fight a fire at a bank in southeast Portland early Saturday morning.

PF&R said at about 3:15 a.m. Saturday, firefighters responded to the Bank of America at Southeast 37th Avenue and Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard. They found smoke coming from the front door. Once inside, they found multiple hot spots. A second alarm was called to help extinguish the fire.

Commercial fire this morning at 37th and Hawthorne. pic.twitter.com/HYr3vUyBdG — Portland Fire & Rescue (@PDXFire) December 31, 2022

PF&R said a basement was not affected by the fire. There were no reports of injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

