2 teens arrested after ‘act of violence’ threat towards Salem-Keizer school

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has completed an investigation after threats of violence were made against West Salem High School this week.

According to the MCSO, deputies, working alongside the FBI, began investigating the claims Tuesday after reports of a threat on social media suggesting an “act of violence” surfaced. The threats suggested the unnamed act would happen when students returned from holiday break Jan. 3.

Investigators found the threats came from a home east of Salem where deputies contacted a 16-year-old and their parents. An investigation into the student found probable cause to arrest the teen. According to MCSO, the teen is home-schooled.

MCSO says a 15-year-old West Salem High School student has also been taken into custody for their involvement.

The two teens were referred to the Marion and Polk County District Attorney’s Office for the consideration of criminal charges, MCSO says.

No further information is available at this time.

