Amber Alert issued for boy in California

Police said Zayne Rhodes was taken from Long Beach, California, late Friday.
Dec. 31, 2022
(Gray News) - Authorities in California issued an Amber Alert for a 4-year-old boy they said was abducted.

He is described as an Asian male, 3 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 50 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Zayne was wearing a black and gray hooded sweatshirt and pants.

The suspect in the boy’s abduction, Stephen Rhodes, is a 34-year-old Black male, standing 6 feet tall and weighing 200 pounds with black hair and hazel eyes, authorities said.

Rhodes was last seen driving a 2018 black Chevrolet Impala, with California license plate number 8KD W830.

Anyone with information on this case should call 911 or the Long Beach Police Department at (562) 570-7260.

