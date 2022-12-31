Camas takes on Sierra Canyon in Pacific Office Automation Holiday Classic

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The holiday season brings the gift of high school hoops, from the Les Schwab Invitational to the Pacific Office Automation Holiday Classic.

FOX 12 was at Friday’s finals, beginning in SE Portland at Franklin High where the Pacific Office Automation Holiday Classic was about as classic as it gets. – five brackets, four PIL gyms in three days and the final in the diamond bracket served up the best from Washington against the consensus best in the nation.

WIAA number one Camas defeated Clackamas at the buzzer the day prior, the P

The Papermakers working to churn out more magic against Sierra Canyon. The all-star team from Chatsworth, California has five-start point guard and USC commit Juju Watkins along with forward Makenly Rudolph, daughter of former Portland Trail Blazer Zach Rudolph who was in the gym at Franklin High.

But Watkins is a slinger, the number one rated kid in the class of 2023 with 23 points. Randolph works the blocks like her two-time NBA all-star father did for the first six of his 17 professional seasons spent in Rip City – she had a game-high of 24.

The Papermakers ball movement is beautiful, Kendall Mairs and Riley Sanz unlocking that winning combo for years now. Then it’s Sanz to Mairs like they’ve done it before, Mairs scoring the game-winner a night ago.

Camas’ Addison Harris was the tallest on the court, the 6′2″ junior with the baseline drive, the Papermakers trailed 28-24 at half – Harris with 23 points, 10 board, 2 block and a steal.

Fourth quarter, Sophia Buzzard buzzing around the rim and in for three – it was still a four-point game but the kids from the Evergreen State just couldn’t get over that hump.

Sierra Canyon won, 58-53 to head home as champs of the POA Holiday Classic.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.