Falling tree kills Seaside father, son, daughter on Hwy 26

SEASIDE Ore. (KPTV) - Tuesday night, 19-year-old Justin Nolasco Pedraza was driving with his 4-year-old sister and father, Bonifacio Olvera Nolasco, in their pickup truck on Highway 26 toward their home in Seaside.

On the way, a falling tree landing on the truck, killing all three of them.

Olvera Nolasco was known as ‘Boni’ to friends, family and co-workers at Norma’s Seafood & Steak, where he worked as a cook for more than 18 years.

Amal Taha, restaurant owner, remembers him as a leader and calls him irreplaceable.

“He’s supposed to be working,” she said, fighting through tears.

Taha said her friend and employee Boni was a landscaper by day and a hard-working cook by night. People rarely saw him without a smile on his face, she said.

“You don’t see any complain,” she said. “Never. I wish he’d tell me anytime, ‘No.’”

Tuesday night was when the restaurant staff heard that three people died on Hwy 26. She later found out it was Olvera Nolasco and two of his three children.

“It was a shock,” she said. “It was very hard on everyone. We are a family here. My employees are like my kids.”

She said Olvera Nolasco never stopped talking about his own children. “Especially the little girl. He loved her, and she loved him.”

Olvera Nolasco’s wife had just returned from a trip to Mexico where she was visiting family for the holidays. Olvera Nolasco used her absence to his advantage and remodeled their home as a surprise.

“He died two days after that,” Taha said. “She lost her son and her daughter also.”

Taha said Olvera Nolasco, who was a busy man, hadn’t had the chance to visit his mother in Mexico in decades, “and his wife, she promised her that she’d bring him next time.” The three will be buried in Mexico. “Now, she’s going to bring him dead. So, it’s very hard. We’re going to miss him.”

Taha said she feels an obligation to do what she can to help the family.

“You deserve support and help. Especially in this situation.”

On Sunday, Taha said 100% of the sales at Nora’s Seafood & Steak at 20 North Columbia Street in Seaside will go to funeral costs for the family. Cash donations will also be accepted.

