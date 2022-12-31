Pedestrian hit, killed on Southwest Allen Boulevard in Beaverton

BEAVERTON Ore. (KPTV) - Beaverton Police said a pedestrian was hit and killed on Southwest Allen Boulevard between Southwest Murray Boulevard and Southwest 141st Avenue Friday evening.

According to Beaverton P.D., there happened to be a Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputy vehicle driving behind the car that hit the victim and the deputy performed CPR on the pedestrian, but they didn’t survive.

People who walk on SW Allen Boulevard said they couldn’t believe this happened and are thankful first responders were nearby despite the tragic outcome.

“It’s very shocking and surprising because this area is usually very safe pedestrian-wise,” Ella Jensen said.

“I think it’s very heroic,” Alex Jensen said.

