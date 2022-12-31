Portland business owners excited for first NYE without restrictions since 2020

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - As residents prepare for the first New Year’s Eve without COVID-19 restrictions since the start of the pandemic, restaurants and businesses are doing the same.

“New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day is our busiest,” said Hilda Dibe, owner of Nicholas Restaurant. “It’s a holiday and everyone is off so it’s generally very busy.”

We met up with Dibe at their Southeast Madison location. She says they’re preparing extra food and bringing in additional staff. They will be open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

“We start as early as 5 in the morning,” Dibe said. “We make the bread from scratch. We will be making hundreds of pita bread, baklava, tabouli salad, we chop parsley, roll the grape leaves. There’s a lot of preparation happening really early. I think we will probably be serving over 2,000 people for the next two days.”

In Northeast Portland, Mark Byrum, owner of the Urban Renaissance Group, says staff has been busy preparing over the last month at several locations in Tualatin and Portland.

“Lot of action, lot of activity,” Byrum said. “Staff is busy setting up the multiple parties that we have getting ready for the big night. Brix Tavern in Tualatin and downtown Portland both have four-course menus with a DJ at both properties and a dance floor. At the Metropolitan Tavern, we’re standing in the ballroom that will be open, as well as full service dinner.”

Byrum says there’s still time to RSVP, but tickets are selling out fast.

“You can go online to any of the properties and buy tickets,” Byrum said. “We’re selling out quick. That means everyone wants to get out and celebrate. The excitement and the fact of how many tickets we’ve sold and how many reservations we have for dinner, you can definitely tell the difference from the last two years for sure. Combined, there will be thousands at our locations. We’ll probably see around 3,000.”

All of Urban Rensaissance Group’s events in Portland and Tualatin:

In Southeast Portland, Quaintrelle is preparing a nine course meal for New Year’s Eve. Chef Ryley Eckersley says he can tell people around town are ready for festivities this weekend.

“I feel like everybody is excited for it,” Eckersley said. “I feel like there’s a buzz in town. The concept behind our New Year’s Eve meal is good luck into the new year. All the dishes are all good luck dishes in different cultures across the world and in this country.”

Chef Eckersley says the restaurant has been doing New Year’s Eve dinners for the last four years, pulling out all the stops for their customers.

“On the tasting menu already you have your oysters and your scallops,” Eckersley said. “You can get some truffles, the foie gras, or the caviar. On the New Year’s menu that’s all built in. I have two different kinds of caviar two different ways because it’s New Years. Why not?”

No matter where you celebrate on New Year’s Eve, everyone we spoke to urged safety ahead of the weekend festivities. In partnership with ODOT, TriMet is offering free rides on New Year’s Eve after 8 p.m. They will also have extended hours through 2 a.m.

