Some in Portland metro on day 4 with no power

BEAVERTON Ore. (KPTV) - Heavy winds and rains on Tuesday have left an impact stretching multiple days in parts of the metro area.

According to Portland General Electric’s website, just under 1,500 customers were still without power Friday afternoon because of fallen trees and downed power lines.

In one neighborhood near Walker Road and 185th Avenue, multiple trees that fell and hit power lines have caused the area to be without power from Tuesday morning through Friday morning.

By Friday afternoon power had been restored, but some residents say the last few days have made simple household tasks difficult.

SEE ALSO: Man gets 5 years for string of Portland, Vancouver robberies

“I can’t dry my hair at home so I have to go to my daughter’s to dry my hair,” said Diane Howard. “I can shower here, gas works. But everything else is done outside the house.”

PGE reports at the height of the storm, more than 100,000 customers were without power.

For PGE customers like Diane Howard, adapting to no power for a few days caused problems.

“Me and my son came in yesterday and threw out everything in the refrigerator and freezer because it was just so bad,” said Howard. “We put our masks on with dryer sheets in between so we could bear the smell.

Howard says during the storm and in the following days, she and her family weren’t sure if or when the power would come back on.

South of the metro area, Pacific Power reports over 49,000 customers were without power at the height of the storm. As of Thursday, that number was down to about 2,000.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.