Suspect in killings of 4 Idaho students arrested in Pennsylvania

By Kandra Kent
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 5:27 PM PST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Authorities in Pennsylvania arrested a suspect in the killings of four University of Idaho students who were found stabbed to death in their beds more than a month ago, local Police Chief James Fry said Friday.

Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was arrested early Friday morning by the Pennsylvania State Police at a home in Chestnuthill Township, authorities said. Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson said investigators believe Kohberger broke into the students’ home “with the intent to commit murder.”

Read the full Associated Press article here

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser
2 teens arrested after ‘act of violence’ threat towards Salem-Keizer school
Portland business owners excited for first NYE without restrictions since 2020
Portland business owners excited for first NYE without restrictions since 2020
Portland business owners excited for first NYE without restrictions since 2020
Portland business owners excited for first NYE without restrictions since 2020
Suspect in killings of 4 Idaho students arrested in Pennsylvania
Suspect in killings of 4 Idaho students arrested in Pennsylvania