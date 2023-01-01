3 die after 2 SUVs collide head-on in Morrow County

MORROW COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A head-on crash on Friday evening left three Heppner residents dead, Oregon State Police said.

OSP said at about 5:15 p.m. Friday, troopers responded to Highway 74 near milepost 39. When they arrived, they found two cars had crashed. They learned an SUV was traveling east on Highway 74 when it went out of its lane of travel and hit another SUV pulling a utility trailer head-on.

Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene. They have been identified as 27-year-old Kellie Renae Nelson of Heppner and 71-year-old Ronald Stutzman of Heppner. A passenger in the SUV pulling the trailer later died at a hospital. She has been identified as 71-year-old Tamara Stutzman of Heppner.

OSP did not release any further details on the investigation.

