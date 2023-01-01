Driver dies after hitting multiple parked cars in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A driver died after crashing into multiple parked vehicles in southeast Portland early Sunday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

PPB said just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a crash in the 2600 block of Southeast 125th Avenue. When they arrived, they found a car had crashed into several parked vehicles on the street. The driver was found dead.

SEE ALSO: 92-year-old woman hit and killed in Beaverton road

The driver has not been identified and a cause of the crash has not been released.

The major crash team is investigating. Anyone with any information is asked to contact crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 23-47.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.