Driver dies after hitting multiple parked cars in SE Portland

A driver died after hitting multiple cars parked on SE 125th Ave. in Portland early on Sunday...
A driver died after hitting multiple cars parked on SE 125th Ave. in Portland early on Sunday morning.(PPB)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 8:39 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A driver died after crashing into multiple parked vehicles in southeast Portland early Sunday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

PPB said just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a crash in the 2600 block of Southeast 125th Avenue. When they arrived, they found a car had crashed into several parked vehicles on the street. The driver was found dead.

SEE ALSO: 92-year-old woman hit and killed in Beaverton road

The driver has not been identified and a cause of the crash has not been released.

The major crash team is investigating. Anyone with any information is asked to contact crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 23-47.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Portlanders ring in 2023: ‘Gettin’ over with the old, in with the new’
Portlanders ring in 2023: ‘Gettin’ over with the old, in with the new’
Portlanders ring in 2023: ‘Gettin’ over with the old, in with the new’
Portlanders ring in 2023: ‘Gettin' over with the old, in with the new’
SW AIRLINES TRAVEL NIGHTMARE
Carlton family on unexpected road trip home from Florida after canceled flight
SW AIRLINES TRAVEL NIGHTMARE
Carlton family on unexpected road trip home from Florida after canceled flight