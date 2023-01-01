Fireworks in trash can start fire at Hillsboro apartments

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) - The Hillsboro Police Department said an apartment complex caught fire due to fireworks on New Year’s Eve.

SEE ALSO: 92-year-old woman hit and killed in Beaverton road

Police said at about 8 p.m. Saturday, officers responded with the Hillsboro Fire Department after fireworks, combined with a trash can, started a fire that reached an apartment building. A post on the HPD Facebook page said it was an irresponsible way to celebrate New Year’s Eve.

Firefighters put out a fire started by fireworks at a Hillsboro apartment complex on New Year's Eve. (Hillsboro Police Department)

Residents, including many children, evacuated as the fire was put out. There were no injuries and minor damage to the building.

SEE ALSO: Driver in stolen car dies after hitting multiple parked cars in SE Portland

Police remind people to use fireworks responsibly, or not at all.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.