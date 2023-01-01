Portlanders ring in 2023: ‘Gettin’ over with the old, in with the new’

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - As 2023 neared, the energy, excitement and anticipation at the 30th annual Champagne Ball, hosted by the Portland Art Museum, was high Saturday night.

“Happy New Year,” one couple shouted.

Alena, who’s celebrating by doing a bar crawl, said the New Year is a time for a clean slate. “Gettin’ over with the old, in with the new.”

“I just want to be healthy and be happy,” said Justin, who was celebrating with his friend Jas.

Jas said nights like New Year’s Eve are best spent in the company of close friends, sharing laughs and smiles.

Justin agreed.

“With the way the world is sometimes, it’s nice to have that comradery and collection,” Justin said. “I’m looking forward to a good evening. We’re ready.”

As New Year celebrations often go hand in hand with alcohol, Justin said they’ll be spending the evening safely on foot.

“Never drink and drive,” he said.

To help keep everyone safe, TriMet continued their longstanding tradition of offering free rides on the holiday.

“Some of us have kids,” Alena said, “so we need to get back to them.”

TriMet said the free rides begin at 8 p.m. and most services run through 2 a.m.

