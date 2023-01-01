Starting the New Year dry

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - We saw hit-or-miss showers across the metro area today. Most of the showers were very light, but there were some heavier pockets showing up on radar. Metro area rainfall totals are ranging from trace amounts to about a quarter of an inch for the day (as of 4:30 p.m.) Our high temperatures topped out around 50 degrees this afternoon.

We should be drying out this evening. Plan on mostly cloudy skies and temperatures dropping to about 40 or into the upper 30s as we ring in the New Year.

We’re kicking off 2023 with very quiet weather. Most of us west of the Cascades will see patchy morning fog and low clouds tomorrow, which may be slow to clear. We may get more sunbreaks in the afternoon, and how warm we get will hinge on how much those clouds clear. If it remains cloudy, we may not hit the mid 40s. Models are keeping us all dry, though! Some scattered mountain snow flurries may continue in eastern Oregon through the morning.

Light to moderate rain along the coast and scattered valley showers return on Monday. Temperatures will cool down into the low 40s. Tuesday looks partly cloudy and mainly dry.

Expect showers at times Wednesday through Friday as a series of low pressure systems push through the region. Some of these could bring a gusty east wind. We’ll be watching to see if that chilly east wind will cool the Gorge down enough to bring the potential for a wintry mix or freezing rain there.

Overnight temperatures in the valleys this next week look to be about average or even warmer than average- most of us should stay well above freezing.

