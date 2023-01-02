Beaverton and Lake Oswego DMV offices closed due to water damage

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Two Department of Motor Vehicle offices were closed Monday due to water damage caused by broken pipes, according to a statement from the Oregon Department of Transportation.

Broken pipes in both the Beaverton and Lake Oswego DMV offices caused significant damage, ODOT said. The offices were expected to remain closed until the damage is repaired, and broken equipment is replaced. The Lake Oswego office was expected to reopen on January 9. The Beaverton office has damage that is more extensive and should reopen on January 17.

Customers with appointments were encouraged to go to any other local office on the day of their scheduled appointment – and it will be honored.

People can go to www.oregondmv.com to stay up to date with office closures, hours, and location information.

