Beaverton and Lake Oswego DMV offices closed due to water damage

Oregon DMV
Oregon DMV(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 2:47 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Two Department of Motor Vehicle offices were closed Monday due to water damage caused by broken pipes, according to a statement from the Oregon Department of Transportation.

Broken pipes in both the Beaverton and Lake Oswego DMV offices caused significant damage, ODOT said. The offices were expected to remain closed until the damage is repaired, and broken equipment is replaced. The Lake Oswego office was expected to reopen on January 9. The Beaverton office has damage that is more extensive and should reopen on January 17.

Customers with appointments were encouraged to go to any other local office on the day of their scheduled appointment – and it will be honored.

People can go to www.oregondmv.com to stay up to date with office closures, hours, and location information.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A window was smashed at Skyline Restaurant in Portland last week.
Skyline Restaurant grateful for community support following break-in
FILE: Mt. Tabor Park
Portland Park Rangers receive report of possible rat poison mixed with dog treats
Police investigate after a suspect was shot by OSP troopers in Albany on Monday.
Troopers shoot suspect after chase ends in Albany
Portland General Electric.
PGE, Pacific Power increase rates for customers