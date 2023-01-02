Cool & Cloudy, P.M. Showers Possible

Good morning! Spots of fog are forming early on this Monday, and we have widespread freezing fog impacting the Columbia River Basin. It’s chilly out there, so bundle up! Don’t expect much of a warm up today as mid to upper level clouds stream overhead. These will be linked to a weakening Pacific front that could bring evening showers to the metro area. The front will be battling a drier east wind though, so the best chance of showers will be south & west of the metro area. Highs will only reach the low to mid 40s today.

Scattered showers will continue to push through northwest Oregon and southwest Washington tonight. Temperatures will fall into the mid 30s across the lowlands, which means our snow level will drop to about 1,000-1,500 feet. A bit of a wintry mix can’t be ruled out in the lowest elevations, but the best chance for a quick dusting of snow will be at/above 1,000 feet. Temperatures should be a degree or two warmer Tuesday afternoon (vs. today) with highs in the mid 40s.

We’re still keeping a close eye on the Wednesday-Thursday time frame. A strong area of low pressure will be right offshore the Pacific Northwest, cranking up the east wind and keeping showers around from time to time. At this time, 30-40 mph gusts seem possible in our western valleys, with the best chance of that happening late Wednesday into Thursday morning.

Big picture: I don’t see any big soakers or major cool downs coming in the next week or so.

Have a great Monday!

