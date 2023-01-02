Late Showers & Breezy Tuesday

Good evening! It was a cool day, but dry so far and we did get a little bit of sunlight. Tonight, we should see clouds increasing and a chance of showers later this evening. We would likely be drying out overnight, though a shower in the morning is possible.

Tomorrow will once again be a mostly cloudy day, with a few sunbreaks possible in the morning. In the afternoon to evening we will likely see some showers starting to arrive to our valleys. We’ll turn wet earlier on the coast. The east wind will remain breezy tomorrow, especially on the east side of the metro near the gorge. Most of the metro will see gusts around 20-25 MPH, while closer to the gorge that will likely be 35+ MPH. Temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 40s for most of us. The gusty east wind picks up into Wednesday and likely Thursday. Showers will be around most days as well.

By Friday, temperatures will be a bit warmer, reaching highs in the low 50s. We are likely to see some showers through the rest of our forecast and temperatures will remain in the upper 40s, above average.

