Man injured after shooting at E Portland gas station

Man injured after shooting at E Portland gas station
Man injured after shooting at E Portland gas station(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 9:48 PM PST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - One man was taken to the hospital Sunday evening after a fight ended with a shooting in east Portland, according to police.

A FOX 12 crew was on their way to cover a different story when they noticed two men fighting in the parking lot of a 76 gas station near Southeast 122nd and East Burnside Street.

SEE ALSO: Driver in stolen car dies after hitting multiple parked cars in SE Portland

At about about 8:30 p.m., while the FOX 12 crew watched, one man pulled out a gun and shot the other. The crew called 911 and police responded right away.

Police said the victim was shot three times but is expected to live.

Police are still looking for the shooter.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Portlanders kick off the new year at the waterfront, share resolutions
Portlanders kick off new year at the waterfront, share resolutions
Portlanders kick off the new year at the waterfront, share resolutions
Portlanders kick off the new year at the waterfront, share resolutions
A fire that started with fireworks reaches an apartment building in Hillsboro on New Year's Eve.
Fireworks in trash can start fire at Hillsboro apartments
KPTV file image
3 die after 2 SUVs collide head-on in Morrow County