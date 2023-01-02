PGE, Pacific Power increase rates for customers

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The cost of power is going up.

Both Portland General Electric and Pacific Power have increased rates, effective Jan. 1.

The Oregon Public Utility Commission (PUC) says a typical residential customer of Pacific Power can expect an increase of 14.8% in monthly power bills. For instance, a bill of $91.89 will go up to more than $111.

Meanwhile, PGE customers can expect a 7% increase.

The impact will vary by household depending on actual energy usage.

“We recognize that increasing rates at a time when Oregonians are already dealing with high inflation presents challenges for many customers,” said Megan Decker, PUC Chair. “Unfortunately, fuel cost increases and supply chain delays caused by global events, combined with increasing volatility in regional electricity markets, drive the price for utilities to produce and purchase electricity. Although the utilities cannot avoid all of the impacts of these higher prices in the short term, there may be options available for residential customers to help reduce the bottom line impact.”

Officials say the approved yearly adjustments for 2023 include both increasing energy costs and the cost of wildfire prevention.

