Portland Park Rangers receive report of possible rat poison mixed with dog treats
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 3:50 PM PST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland police are investigating a report of possible rat poison mixed with dog treats found in Mt. Tabor Park.
On Thursday, Dec. 27 rangers took a report from a local veterinary office claiming that a dog owner had found the treats, according to a statement from Portland Parks & Recreation.
Rangers went to the area of the park in the report and found the treats and an “unknown substance” and immediately removed them.
The rangers then immediately made a report to Portland police.
FOX 12 has reached out to police and other officials for more information. This story will be updated.
