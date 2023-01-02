Portland Park Rangers receive report of possible rat poison mixed with dog treats

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland police are investigating a report of possible rat poison mixed with dog treats found in Mt. Tabor Park.

On Thursday, Dec. 27 rangers took a report from a local veterinary office claiming that a dog owner had found the treats, according to a statement from Portland Parks & Recreation.

Rangers went to the area of the park in the report and found the treats and an “unknown substance” and immediately removed them.

The rangers then immediately made a report to Portland police.

FOX 12 has reached out to police and other officials for more information. This story will be updated.

