Portlanders kick off new year at the waterfront, share resolutions

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Many people see the new year as an opportunity for a fresh start to tackle new goals. People spending the day at the waterfront in Portland said they’re kicking off the year with a workout or stroll outdoors to help set the tone for 2023.

Many people said they’re optimistic for the new year ahead, others said they’re working on mindset.

George McManus said he wants to be more positive in the new year.

“Be more appreciative of the things I do have,” he said.

Patrick Bluett said he was working on personal development.

“I’m going to try to read more books this year,” Bluett said. “I kind of slacked on the reading pile this past year.”

Rebecca Mercado also had reading on her resolution list.

“Have less screen time and more book time,” Mercado said. “My goal is to read 10 books this year.”

Local fitness centers said they expect to see a wave of new gym members in the first couple of weeks of the year. Hunter Munson, a personal trainer, said business usually picks up during the month of January.

“Hopefully it picks up for the whole year,” Munson said. “A lot of people make those resolutions.”

Ted Levy said said he sets daily goals instead of new year’s resolutions and take life as it comes.

“I don’t do New Year’s resolutions,” Levy said. “I never have in my life. I like to live now instead of trying to figure out what the future’s going to be.”

Meanwhile, Janet O’Malley decided to get a head start and hit the ground running.

“It’s a new year, 2023, and I made a goal to run a half marathon in April‚” O’Malley said. “A national marathon, it’s the Rock N Roll Marathon. I started two days ago. I had to get out early.”

After a few tough years, everyone said they’re hoping 2023 brings good vibes all around.

“I just hope everyone is just really nice to other people,” Mercado said.

“Good luck out there, Happy New Year,” Bluett said.

The trainer at the gym said a good tip for sticking with your goals is to make smaller, more specific goals so you can see progress as you go.

