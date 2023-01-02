Proper hydration linked to lower risk of disease and early death, study says

(CNN) - Proper hydration is known to help day-to-day functions, but a new study suggests it can also slow down aging and lower the risk of chronic diseases.

The National Institute of Health looked at serum sodium data from 11,000 people over 30 years. That number increases when we drink fewer fluids. A normal level is between 135 to 146 milliequivalents per liter.

According to the study, those at the high end of the range had a 10% to 15% higher chance of being biologically older than their chronological age compared to those on the lower end of the spectrum.

They also had a 64% higher risk of developing chronic diseases such as heart failure, stroke, diabetes and dementia.

The study found low serum sodium level also increased the risk of early death and faster aging.

Researchers did not have information on how much water participants drank.

The National Academy of Medicine recommends drinking nine cups of water a day for women and 12 and a half cups of water a day for men.

About half of the global population does not meet those guidelines.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.