Showery along coast Monday, evening rain and cooler in metro

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - We warmed up a bit more than we were expecting on New Year’s Day thanks to the cloud cover thinning. High temperatures were in the mid to upper 40s across the metro area. We’ll be cooling down a bit more quickly tonight, and overnight lows are expected in the low to mid 30s as we begin the new work week. It will be breezy near the Gorge, with gusts in the 40 to 50 MPH range through Monday morning.

The entire region will start the day dry tomorrow, but the south coast will start to see showers around midday, and the precipitation will push north along the coastline. We may get some patchy fog in the valleys tomorrow morning. Portland won’t see rain until the evening. There could be some heavier pockets but generally the rain looks like it’ll be light to moderate. It’ll be a cooler day tomorrow, with high temperatures expected to top out in the low 40s.

Some models are wanting to give us a wintry mix up around 1,000 feet tomorrow night, so it’s possible we see mixed precipitation up in the hills and in the Gorge. There’s not much to this system so very little- if any accumulation- is expected. It shouldn’t impact anybody’s life.

It looks like the east wind will calm down a bit on Tuesday before picking back up Wednesday and Thursday, and the rest of the week looks a little more wet heading into the weekend. We’ll see scattered showers or light rain. If these systems strengthen, they could bring us heavier rain and stronger winds.

High temperatures may hit 50 in some metro areas on Friday, otherwise plan on seasonable temperatures in the 40s.

