Troopers shoot suspect after chase ends in Albany

ALBANY, Ore. (KPTV) - A suspect was injured after a chase and shooting by Oregon State Police troopers in Albany on Monday.

OSP said at about 11:45 a.m. Monday, troopers responded to assist Linn County sheriff’s deputies with the pursuit of a vehicle. The chase ended near the Amtrak station on Southwest Tenth Avenue in Albany. OSP troopers then shot the suspect. The suspect was taken to a hospital.

Officers respond to a shooting by OSP troopers in Albany on Monday. (KPTV viewer photo)

The Albany Police Department is leading the investigation. No officers were injured.

