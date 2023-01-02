Troopers shoot suspect after chase ends in Albany
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 2:11 PM PST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ore. (KPTV) - A suspect was injured after a chase and shooting by Oregon State Police troopers in Albany on Monday.
OSP said at about 11:45 a.m. Monday, troopers responded to assist Linn County sheriff’s deputies with the pursuit of a vehicle. The chase ended near the Amtrak station on Southwest Tenth Avenue in Albany. OSP troopers then shot the suspect. The suspect was taken to a hospital.
The Albany Police Department is leading the investigation. No officers were injured.
