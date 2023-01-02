Troopers shoot suspect after chase ends in Albany

Police investigate after a suspect was shot by OSP troopers in Albany on Monday.
Police investigate after a suspect was shot by OSP troopers in Albany on Monday.(KPTV viewer photo)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 2:11 PM PST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ore. (KPTV) - A suspect was injured after a chase and shooting by Oregon State Police troopers in Albany on Monday.

OSP said at about 11:45 a.m. Monday, troopers responded to assist Linn County sheriff’s deputies with the pursuit of a vehicle. The chase ended near the Amtrak station on Southwest Tenth Avenue in Albany. OSP troopers then shot the suspect. The suspect was taken to a hospital.

Officers respond to a shooting by OSP troopers in Albany on Monday.
Officers respond to a shooting by OSP troopers in Albany on Monday.(KPTV viewer photo)

The Albany Police Department is leading the investigation. No officers were injured.

This is developing news. FOX 12 will update this story when more information is available.

