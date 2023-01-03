Elderly man loses ear during attack on Gresham MAX platform; suspect in custody

GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - A suspect is in custody after attacking an elderly man on a MAX platform in Gresham early Tuesday morning, according to police.

At about 2:17 a.m., officers responded to the Cleveland Station at 1200 Northeast 8th Street where two men had been involved in a fight. One of the men attacked the other and assaulted him.

Police said the victim, a man in his 70s, is missing one of his ears and it appears to have been chewed off his head. The victim’s skull was visible from the wound, according to police.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment. His current condition is not known.

Police said the suspect is in custody and they are working on verifying his identity.

The investigation is ongoing, and no other details have been released at this time.

