Inmate walks away from transition center in Marion County

MARION COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Deputies are asking for the public’s help to find an inmate who walked away from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Transition Center.

Bradley Wolf, 37, walked away from the facility around 4:09 p.m. on December 31.

Wolf was in custody for probation violations, failure to appear as well as a theft, according to the sheriff’s office.

Wolf is 6′01″ tall and weighs 190 lbs.

The Marion County Transition Center prepares AICs for re-entry into the community prior to release from custody. AICs are allowed to leave the facility for pre-approved treatment or medical appointments.

Deputies are asking anyone with information about Wolf to call the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at 503-588-5032.

