Mainly Dry Morning, Turning Showery Later Today

Good morning! A few showers are passing through northwest Oregon and southwest Washington, but most of that activity should wind down before sunrise. Roads will be wet during the morning commute, but little to no rain is expected. If you need to travel through the Gorge, minor snow/ice accumulation could make it difficult to travel before sunrise. Clouds should break later this A.M., giving us some decent sunshine through the early afternoon. Eventually, clouds will stream back in. Another weak front will swing through the region, bringing late afternoon and evening showers. Temperatures should reach the mid to upper 40s away from the Gorge. Locations closer to the Gorge like the central & east metro could stay cooler today due to a breezy east wind. Expect highs closer to 43-46 degrees.

A stronger Pacific system will approach the region between Wednesday and Thursday. This system will strengthen the east wind, so expect pretty gusty conditions both days. The strongest wind will focus in the western Columba River Gorge. Gusts will likely exceed 60 mph. Our western valleys could experience gusts up to 40+ mph, but for the most part, gusts should range between 30-40 mph. Of course, it’ll be gustier in cities closer to the Gorge. We will also have some pretty strong winds along the coastline, eventually turning out of the south Thursday P.M. into Friday. Multiple rounds of rain are forecast with this system, arriving between the afternoon and evening (Wed. & Thurs.).

Temperatures are expected to warm up a bit toward the end of the week and weekend. Highs will climb into the low 50s, with overnight lows in the low to mid 40s. Warmer temperatures will push our snow levels closer to 6,000 feet this weekend.

Have a great Tuesday!

