Oregon psilocybin services begins accepting applications for licenses, worker permits

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon Psilocybin Services began accepting applications Monday for licenses and permits to manufacturers, laboratories, service centers and facilitators, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

Psilocybin products can only be cultivated or processed by licensed manufacturers and tested by licensed and accredited testing labs before being sold to licensed service centers. Those service centers are the only licensee authorized to sell psilocybin products, and products must only be consumed at the licensed service center during administration sessions.

Under the Oregon Psilocybin Services act, anyone who is 21 and older may now access psilocybin services but will be required to complete a preparation session with a licensed facilitator.

OPS is located at the Oregon Health Authority’s Public Health Division. According to the Oregon Health Authority, it will take time for these four license types to be authorized and set up operations. Prices for services will be determined then.

