Oregon Zoo extends ZooLights, offers discounted admission

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - There will be a few more chances to catch the dazzling light display at the Oregon Zoo.

The zoo announced Tuesday it has extended the ZooLights by three days, with discounted admission to the winter wonderland from Friday, Jan. 6, through Sunday, Jan. 8.

“It’s been a great run, and we really hope everyone has a chance to experience this year’s ZooLights before we pack it up for the season,” said Mickey Webb, the zoo’s events director.

Tickets for Jan. 6–8 are $12 per person — about half off regular ZooLights admission. All guests, including members, must reserve tickets in advance through the zoo website here.

SEE ALSO: Two men charged with attacks on four Pierce County power substations

Last month, two nights of ZooLights were canceled due to a winter storm that brought icy roads and power outages to the area.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.