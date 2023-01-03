Over $10 million in unclaimed funds being returned to Oregonians

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – Oregon Treasurer Tobias Read announced plans Tuesday for roughly $10 million in unclaimed funds to be returned to Oregonians. The initiative is being referred to as “Checks Without Claims,” and is expected to be the largest mass disbursement of funds by Oregon’s Unclaimed Property Program.

The disbursement of funds will take place over three phases, Read said.

In February, the first phase will disburse payments to verified owners of unclaimed funds reported to the state in 2018.

In April, the second phase will disburse payments to verified owners of unclaimed funds reported to the state in 2019.

In June, the third phase will disburse payments to verified owners of unclaimed funds reported to the state in 2020.

“We’re excited to return millions of dollars in unclaimed funds to their rightful owners,” Treasurer Read said. “In addition to collecting and safeguarding Oregonians’ unclaimed property, Treasury is committed to raising awareness across Oregon and offering easy, accessible ways for individuals to find and claim money owed to them.”

The Oregon State Treasury said residents identified as the owners of the unclaimed funds will be contacted via letter a month before the payments.

“With over $1 billion in unclaimed funds currently held by the state, “Checks Without Claims” is one way to reconnect more Oregonians with their unclaimed money and property,” the Oregon State Treasury said.

The treasury referred to uncashed checks, forgotten bank accounts, tax refunds, credit balances, investment accounts, payroll checks, and refunds as common examples.

Payments will be distributed by mailed check.

