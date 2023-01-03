Salem woman attacked at local park, suspect arrested

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was arrested after allegedly attacking a woman in a popular south Salem park Monday afternoon, according to Salem Police Department.

A woman was running on a path through Minto-Brown Island park at about 5:20 p.m. when a man started to follow her. When she tried to take a different path because of the high water, the man grabbed her by the throat and started pulling her away. She fought him off and was able to get away to a safe location where she called 911.

When officers arrived at the scene to look for the suspect, a man called 911 asking for help because he was stranded in a high-water area. Officers rescued him and found that he matched the description of the suspect.

The man, David William Baynes Belluno was arrested and taken to the Marion County Jail on charges of attempted kidnapping, strangulation and assault. The woman was not hospitalized.

“The woman in this incident is an incredible person,” said Deputy Chief Jake Burke of the Criminal Investigations Section. “She was able to get away from the attacker and call for help. She is tenacious, and we’re glad she is safe.”

Belluno was scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon.

