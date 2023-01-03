Sheriff: Hazel Dell bar owner arrested for 7th time in two months

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - An owner of two Hazel Dell bars was arrested for the seventh time in two months, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said 44-year-old Johnny Forsyth, who is the co-owner of 3 Monkeys Tavern and Cliff’s Tavern, is well-known to Clark County law enforcement. He has now been arrested seven times since Oct. 29, 2022, reportedly for crimes including felony harassment, numerous domestic violence no-contact order violations, attempt to elude a police vehicle, unlawful possession of a firearm, and stalking.

Forsyth was required to wear a GPS ankle monitor as a condition of his release following one of his arrests, according to the sheriff’s office.

His most recent arrest happened shortly after 2 a.m. on Tuesday when deputies responded to a report of a pickup truck and travel trailer which had rolled down the street and come to rest on a property near the 6200 block of Northeast 11th Avenue. Deputies found the trailer was registered to Forsyth.

After the trailer was found, deputies used the ankle monitor system to find Forsyth about a block away. The sheriff’s office said review of the ankle monitor’s data showed Forsyth had violated a protection order again.

Forsyth was arrested and booked into the Clark County Jail on a new count of domestic violence stalking.

