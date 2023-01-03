Skyline Restaurant grateful for community support following break-in

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The community is rallying behind Portland’s oldest diner following a break-in last week.

Skyline Restaurant owner Michelle Nelson says on Dec. 28, someone broke into the restaurant in the early morning. While nothing was taken, the restaurant will have to spend thousands to repair the large window that was busted out.

SEE ALSO: Community rallies behind beloved Portland chef with brain hemorrhage

“This is the third time this year,” Nelson said. “My thoughts were, ‘I’m tired of it.’”

The break-in happened their first day back after being closed for four days due to the wintry weather.

“Usually when the kids are out of school on Christmas break, it’s a big time for us in getting through the next January and February,” Nelson said. “It kicks us off until we can get through spring. So when we have to close down for ice and then things like this, it hurts pretty bad.”

SEE ALSO: Oregon’s new paid leave program goes into effect

The beloved diner has been in the community for nearly 100 years. Nelson said they started a GoFundMe to help with repairs and the community showed up for them: their initial goal was $5,000 but by Monday afternoon, over $9,300 had been raised.

“I am forever thankful to have such an amazing customer base,” Nelson said. “We are getting mad community support. Incredible community support. It reminds me why I like this place so much because when you’re up here at 3 (a.m.) surrounded by broken glass and broken Christmas decorations it’s demoralizing. That’s the best word I have for it.”

Nelson said the money raised will not only go towards repairs, but also towards upgrading their security.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.