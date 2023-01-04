3 teens charged in Mt. Tabor arson investigation

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Three 18-year-olds arrested for intentionally setting fires near and inside Mt. Tabor Park in Southeast Portland in September have been charged by the Multnomah County District Attorney.

According to officials, Samuel Perkins, Malik Hares, and Wayne Chen, all 18, are suspected of starting several dozen fires intentionally. At the time of arrest, Portland Fire & Rescue said several arsons had been reported near Mt. Tabor and surrounding areas.

Perkins, Hares and Chen were indicted by a Multnomah County grand jury Tuesday on 14 charges including three counts of Arson in the First Degree, six counts of Arson in the Second Degree, four counts of Reckless Burning and one count of Unlawful Possession of a Destructive Device.

