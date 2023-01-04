Deputies seek help locating missing, endangered man last seen in Tigard

Ottie Binschus
Ottie Binschus(Washington County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 5:08 AM PST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing and endangered man.

Ottie Binschus, 68, left his home near the 17000 block of Southwest Eldorado Drive on Tuesday at about 3:52 p.m. to walk to a nearby gas station. He was seen by gas station employees at 5 p.m., but he never returned home.

At about 1 a.m. on Wednesday, deputies learned Binschus was seen a few blocks south of Deer Creek Elementary School, near the intersection of Southwest 131st Avenue and Southwest Buckfield Lane.

The sheriff’s office’s search and rescue team has begun searching for Binschus.

Binschus was last seen wearing a black cowboy-style hat, a dark raincoat, and blue sweatpants. He uses a walker to get around.

Anyone who knows where Binschus is or has any information about his whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 503-629-0111.

