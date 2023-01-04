Fentanyl, meth seized during search warrant in Lincoln City; 2 arrested

LINCOLN CITY, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people were arrested after multiple drugs were seized at a hotel in Lincoln City this week.

Lincoln City police officers and detectives, along with McMinnville police, executed a search warrant on Monday at Siletz Bay Lodge, located at 1012 Southwest 51st Street. Police said the warrant came after a lengthy investigation into the distribution of narcotics coming from people staying a hotels in the city.

During the search, police said officers found a criminal quantity of fentanyl pills, fentanyl powder, and methamphetamine, along with other drug paraphernalia including digital scales and packaging materials.

Gregory Brooks, 59, and Clorissa Wood, 26, both of Portland, were arrested and booked into the Lincoln County Jail for possession, delivery and manufacture of methamphetamine; possession, delivery and manufacture of fentanyl; and frequenting a place where drugs are kept and sold.

Police said Brooks was also booked on a charge of felon in possession of a restricted weapon.

