Gresham police looking for missing woman last seen in SE Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Gresham Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 22-year-old woman, Kristin Smith; she sometimes uses the last name Reedus. Kristin’s family says that she usually checks in with them frequently. They are concerned because she hasn’t checked in and they haven’t seen her since Nov. 19, 2022, when they saw her in Portland, near Mall 205.

Kristin Smith aka. Kristin Reedus has been missing since Nov. 19 (Gresham police)

Kristin’s family is concerned because she was reportedly in an abusive relationship in the past. They are concerned that she is being prevented from contacting her family. Kristin is described as being 5-feet-2-inches tall, with strawberry blonde hair and blue eyes, and weighs 100 pounds. Attached are recent photos of Kristin.

Kristin Smith aka. Kristin Reedus has been missing since Nov. 19 (Gresham police)

Anyone who knows of Kristin’s whereabouts is asked to call the Gresham Police Tip Line at 503-618-2719 or non-emergency at 503-823-3333.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.