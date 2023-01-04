Heidi Lueb sworn in as first female mayor of Tigard

TIGARD, Ore. (KPTV) - The first female mayor of Tigard has been sworn in.

Mayor Heidi Lueb is the first woman to ever hold the role in the city’s 62-year history. In addition, the Tigard City Council will have a women-led majority in 2023 and 2024.

Lueb and three other new city councilors - Councilor Yi-Kang Hu, Councilor Jai Raj Singh and Councilor Maureen Wolf - took the oath of office during a ceremony on Monday night.

“The historic moment for the City of Tigard shows the importance of having elected leaders that reflect the communities they represent, and the value of representation in public office. The City of Tigard is committed to creating a more equitable community for all people,” the city said in a release.

Lueb, Hu and Singh will serve four-year terms, while Wolf will serve two years.

Councilor Jeanette Shaw and Youth Councilor Aishiki Nag will return to the council for the remainder of their terms.

